A19 lane closure: Police re-open road as 'distressed' man is taken to safety

A lane on the A19 at Hylton Grange Bridge has re-opened after police attended to assist a man in a “distressed state”.

Northumbria Police were called to the road’s southbound carriageaway at around 10.30am on Thursday, June 13 to support a man who was said to be in a “distressed state”.

The force has confirmed the man has been taken to safety.

A statement on Twitter said: “We're pleased to report the man has now been taken to safety and will be assessed by healthcare professionals.

“The road has now reopened. A big thank you to everyone for their cooperation!”