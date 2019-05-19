A huge rescue operation was launched today after four people became trapped by the tide

A large rescue operation was launched after four people became stranded by the rising tide at Marsden.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called today to rescue the four people, one suffering from hypothermia.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Tynemouth RNLI, ambulance crews and the police were all involved in the operation.

A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard, said they were alerted that four people were on board the Tynemouth Lifeboat having been rescued after becoming stranded by the rising tide between Marsden and Souter Point.

He said: "One female was reported to be hypothermic and requiring medical treatment. Tynemouth Lifeboat brought the casualties to Sunderland Marina where they were met by the Coastguard Rescue Team and transported to Sunderland Lifeboat Station.

"There, first aid treatment was given to the female for hypothermia until arrival of a North East Ambulance Service paramedic. After examination and medical advice, her condition had improvement sufficiently to allow her to make her own way home in company with friends.

"Coastal walkers are reminded to always check tide times and understand how far they can proceed to avoid the risk of becoming trapped by the incoming tide. Always be aware of suitable exit points from beaches, especially below cliffs."

A spokesman for the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, said: "As a result of the combined efforts of South Shields VLB, Sunderland CRT, NEAS and the volunteers of the RNLI lifeboats at Cullercoats and Tynemouth, four people were saved from a potentially much worse situation.

"Also present at this incident were officers from Northumbria Police and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

"We would like to remind people about the dangers of the sea. Everyone is reminded that open water can be deceptive and even if the water looks calm, powerful currents and tides can pose significant risks, however strong a swimmer you are.

"Even on hot days, the sea will be cold and this can have dramatic effects on the body that could lead to drowning.

"While we want people to enjoy the hot weather, it’s important that people don’t put their lives at risk unnecessarily."

In any coastal emergency people should dial 999 and ask for The Coastguard.