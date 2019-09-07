Sunderland Arc's vision of how the Vaux site would have looked from the north bank of the River Wear.

A bridge too far: Bright Sunderland ideas which did or didn't happen - and others which still might

They can be trumpeted as "ambitious plans" by some and dismissed as "madcap schemes" by others.

By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 18:42

With artists’ impressions released for how a £700,000 scheme will improve Sunderland Minster Churchyard and Town Park, here we remember various visions of how Sunderland could have looked – and indeed may still look – in the future as well as celebrating several drawings which were indeed spot on.

1. A bridge too far

Early plans to regenerate the empty former Vaux Breweries site included a pedestrian bridge linking the city centre with the Sheepfolds.

Photo: NOP

2. Retail paradise

The plans by Sunderland Arc, formed in 2002 to spearhead the city's regeneration, also included a giant shopping centre on the main site itself.

Photo: NOP

3. Drawn out

The scheme was conceived before the 2008 recession and disappeared after Sunderland Arc itself folded in 2011 when austerity saw its public funding cut.

Photo: NOP

4. Vision in white

Arc's plans also included a hotel opposite the Ship Isis pub, in Silksworth Row.

Photo: NOP

