A bridge too far: Bright Sunderland ideas which did or didn't happen - and others which still might
They can be trumpeted as "ambitious plans" by some and dismissed as "madcap schemes" by others.
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 18:42
With artists’ impressions released for how a £700,000 scheme will improve Sunderland Minster Churchyard and Town Park, here we remember various visions of how Sunderland could have looked – and indeed may still look – in the future as well as celebrating several drawings which were indeed spot on.