37 pictures from the junior Great North Run as children pave the way for Sunday's half marathon

The popular events have become a key part of the Great North Run weekend, taking place ahead of the half marathon on Sunday.
1. Youngsters aged between nine and 16 take part in the Junior Great North Run
More than 5,000 young runners were due to compete in the Junior and Mini Great North Run events today ahead of the full Great North Run half marathon tomorrow
Photo: North News and Pictures
2. Youngsters aged between nine and 16 take part in the Junior Great North Run
More than 5,000 young runners were due to compete in the Junior and Mini Great North Run events today ahead of the full Great North Run half marathon tomorrow
Photo: North News and Pictures
3. Youngsters aged between nine and 16 take part in the Junior Great North Run
More than 5,000 young runners were due to compete in the Junior and Mini Great North Run events today ahead of the full Great North Run half marathon tomorrow
Photo: North News and Pictures
4. Youngsters aged between nine and 16 take part in the Junior Great North Run
More than 5,000 young runners were due to compete in the Junior and Mini Great North Run events today ahead of the full Great North Run half marathon tomorrow
Photo: North News and Pictures