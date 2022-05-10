Black Cats supporters have had several trips to Wembley in recent years, and almost make the most of the occasion, painting London red and white.
Sadly fans were denied the chance to do the same for their triumphant trip in 2021 when the Lads picked up the Papa John’s trophy, with covid measures in place meaning fans could not attend the game or show their support by gathering together.
But these pictures show fans happy together in 2019, and could well be replicated on the day of the League One play-off final.
