Veteran salutes in front of First World War Tommy statue in Seaham.

31 pictures of the beautiful Remembrance Day service around Seaham's Tommy statue

Pictures from the Remembrance Day services held on Sunday, November 10, in Seaham attended by local servicemen and women who salute Tommy.

By Candice Farrow
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 4:33 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th November 2019, 6:15 pm

The town’s Remembrance Day service was held on the Terrace Green starting at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10. Local residents and visitors all gathered in front of Tommy, the First World War memorial statue for the service where servicemen and women, family and members of the community paid tribute to lost loved ones.

1. Remembrance Day in Seaham

Locals of Seaham gathered for Remembrance Day.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Silence

Local bow their heads in reflection.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Seaham Remembrance Sunday Service

Residents pay their respects in front of Seaham First World War statue Tommy.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Crowds gather at the Seaham

Local residents gather at the Seaham Remembrance Sunday Service.

Photo: Stu Norton

