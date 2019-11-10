31 pictures of the beautiful Remembrance Day service around Seaham's Tommy statue
Pictures from the Remembrance Day services held on Sunday, November 10, in Seaham attended by local servicemen and women who salute Tommy.
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 4:33 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 6:15 pm
The town’s Remembrance Day service was held on the Terrace Green starting at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10. Local residents and visitors all gathered in front of Tommy, the First World War memorial statue for the service where servicemen and women, family and members of the community paid tribute to lost loved ones.