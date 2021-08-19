24 pictures to celebrate Sunderland's beauty on World Photography Day

And on World Photography Day (Thursday, August 19), we are using your favourite pictures of Sunderland to celebrate our city’s beauty and everything that makes it a great place to live and work.

The annual celebration aims to highlight the art, craft, history and science behind photography.

So if you’re heading out and about today, don’t forget to capture those precious moments on camera.

Add your favourite Sunderland pictures to our post on Facebook here, and check out today’s special World Photography Day round-up below.

1. Fulwell Mill The Wearside landmark opened in 1808. Photo: Pat Seadog McCardle

2. Bridge over troubled water You just can't beat that view! Photo: Mark Toolin

3. Seven Sisters Enjoying a moment of peace at Copt Hill. Photo: Katie Wilson

4. A good night Watching the sun set over Seaburn from Roker Pier. Photo: Darren Humble