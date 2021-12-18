Pictures from a Christmas night out in Sunderland.

17 pictures of friends and families enjoying a Christmas night out in Sunderland city centre

Omicron is bringing a quieter Christmas than some were expecting for 2021, but Wearsiders have been enjoying themselves nonetheless.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 11:30 am

Our photographer was out and about to capture people enjoying a night on the town on Friday.

The last Friday before Christmas (though we appreciate that will be Christmas Eve this year!) is traditionally known as ‘Black Eye Friday’ due to the atmosphere of everyone letting loose on a day when many finish work for the festive period.

But these scenes show people having a pleasant time with friends and family as they look forward to Christmas.

1. Taking a breather

Crowds gather to celebrate the festive season.

Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

2. Ladies' night

Friends Louise Bewick, Sophie Roberts and Tracy Knox enjoy a festive Friday night

Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

3. On the town

Hospital workers out celebrating the start of the Christmas festivities.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

4. Wrapped up warm

Mum Mari Fitzsimmons with daughters Diane, Julie and Mari

Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

