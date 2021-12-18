17 pictures of friends and families enjoying a Christmas night out in Sunderland city centre

Our photographer was out and about to capture people enjoying a night on the town on Friday.

The last Friday before Christmas (though we appreciate that will be Christmas Eve this year!) is traditionally known as ‘Black Eye Friday’ due to the atmosphere of everyone letting loose on a day when many finish work for the festive period.

But these scenes show people having a pleasant time with friends and family as they look forward to Christmas.

1. Taking a breather Crowds gather to celebrate the festive season. Photo: IAN McCLELLAND Photo Sales

2. Ladies' night Friends Louise Bewick, Sophie Roberts and Tracy Knox enjoy a festive Friday night Photo: IAN McCLELLAND Photo Sales

3. On the town Hospital workers out celebrating the start of the Christmas festivities. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

4. Wrapped up warm Mum Mari Fitzsimmons with daughters Diane, Julie and Mari Photo: IAN McCLELLAND Photo Sales