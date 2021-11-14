Pictures from Sunderland's Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 14.

15 pictures as crowds gather in Sunderland city centre to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service

Thousands took to the streets in Sunderland city centre to pay their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:47 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:02 pm

Crowds gathered on Burdon Road at Sunderland’s war memorial for the first Remembrance Sunday parade in two years, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parade was filled with support from veterans and servicemen and women alongside local groups and members of the public.

As per tradition, onlookers fell silent at 11am as a mark of respect for those who died while in military service.

Here are 15 pictures taken at Sunderland’s Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 14.

1. Leading the way

The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band leading the parade along Burdon Road.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Crowds gathering

Crowds lined the streets to pay their respects of Remembrance.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. And at the going down of the sun...

The Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, Susan Winfield OBE, reading For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Standing to attention

Current and former service personnel took part in the parade.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
SunderlandCovid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 4