15 pictures as crowds gather in Sunderland city centre to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service

Crowds gathered on Burdon Road at Sunderland’s war memorial for the first Remembrance Sunday parade in two years, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per tradition, onlookers fell silent at 11am as a mark of respect for those who died while in military service.

Here are 15 pictures taken at Sunderland’s Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 14.

1. Leading the way The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band leading the parade along Burdon Road. Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Crowds gathering Crowds lined the streets to pay their respects of Remembrance. Photo: Kevin Brady

3. And at the going down of the sun... The Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, Susan Winfield OBE, reading For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon. Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Standing to attention Current and former service personnel took part in the parade. Photo: Kevin Brady