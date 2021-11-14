15 pictures as crowds gather in Sunderland city centre to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service

Crowds gathered on Burdon Road at Sunderland’s war memorial for the first Remembrance Sunday parade in two years, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The parade was filled with support from veterans and servicemen and women alongside local groups and members of the public.
As per tradition, onlookers fell silent at 11am as a mark of respect for those who died while in military service.
Here are 15 pictures taken at Sunderland’s Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 14.
