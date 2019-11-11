A closer shot of the service in Seaham taken by Airfotos.

15 photos show huge turn out to Seaham and Sunderland's Remembrance Sunday services

The strength of support for Sunderland and Seaham Remembrance Day services have been captured from the sky.

By Fiona Thompson
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:47 am

Jonathan Rasmussen has shared these photos taken the service in Sunderland, as well as images over Seaham as it held it’s own dedication on the Terrace Green.

They are shared with courtesy of Airfotos.

Thousands turned out to both, with Sunderland’s streets lined with supporters as a parade was held through the city.

Undefined: readMore

Photos have also been shared of Ryhope's Remembrance Sunday service, pictured by Mick Naisbett.

The event saw the community make a special effort to remember Sergeant John Amer, marking a decade since he was killed in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

In 2016, the village unveiled a bench as a permanent memorial to the solider, who had been a member of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards.

1. Sunderland's service from above

Burdon Road, pictured during Sunderland's Remembrance Sunday service. Photo by Airfotos.

Photo: AIRFOTOS

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Lining the streets to support

The crowd gathered for the Sunderland service. Photo by Airfotos.

Photo: AIRFOTOS

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Standing proud

Members of the Armed Forces past and present took part in the service.

Photo: AIRFOTOS

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A city pays its respects

A view from the air shows the Sunderland service underway.

Photo: AIRFOTOS

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4