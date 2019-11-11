A closer shot of the service in Seaham taken by Airfotos.

Jonathan Rasmussen has shared these photos taken the service in Sunderland, as well as images over Seaham as it held it’s own dedication on the Terrace Green.

They are shared with courtesy of Airfotos.

Thousands turned out to both, with Sunderland’s streets lined with supporters as a parade was held through the city.

Undefined: readMore

Photos have also been shared of Ryhope's Remembrance Sunday service, pictured by Mick Naisbett.

The event saw the community make a special effort to remember Sergeant John Amer, marking a decade since he was killed in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

1 . Sunderland's service from above Burdon Road, pictured during Sunderland's Remembrance Sunday service. Photo by Airfotos. Photo: AIRFOTOS Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Lining the streets to support The crowd gathered for the Sunderland service. Photo by Airfotos. Photo: AIRFOTOS Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Standing proud Members of the Armed Forces past and present took part in the service. Photo: AIRFOTOS Copyright: Buy photo

4 . A city pays its respects A view from the air shows the Sunderland service underway. Photo: AIRFOTOS Copyright: Buy photo