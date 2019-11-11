15 photos show huge turn out to Seaham and Sunderland's Remembrance Sunday services
The strength of support for Sunderland and Seaham Remembrance Day services have been captured from the sky.
Jonathan Rasmussen has shared these photos taken the service in Sunderland, as well as images over Seaham as it held it’s own dedication on the Terrace Green.
They are shared with courtesy of Airfotos.
Thousands turned out to both, with Sunderland’s streets lined with supporters as a parade was held through the city.
Photos have also been shared of Ryhope's Remembrance Sunday service, pictured by Mick Naisbett.
The event saw the community make a special effort to remember Sergeant John Amer, marking a decade since he was killed in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.
In 2016, the village unveiled a bench as a permanent memorial to the solider, who had been a member of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards.