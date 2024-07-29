Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fantastic meal deals to help your wallet if not your waistline.

With summer seemingly having eventually arrived, the long six week break is a time for families to get outside and enjoy some fun in the sun.

However, the school holidays means keeping the kids entertained and this can also be an expensive time for families, including keeping hungry stomachs fed.

This is particularly the case for children who are entitled to free school meals with parents having to find an additional six weeks' worth of lunches.

With the cost of living still continuing to bite, a number of eateries, pubs and supermarkets are offering the chance for children to eat for free or for less than £2 this summer.

And we've done your research for you.