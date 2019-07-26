It's one of the furthest destination away from Sunderland on our list but if you hit lucky with the traffic you should make it within the hour. It's a tough climb to Roseberry Topping's peak but the view at the top is worth it.

14 country parks and forests your family can explore during the summer holidays - all within an hour's drive of Sunderland

The summer holidays are finally here! But for parents trying to find ways to entertain their children for six weeks it can be a daunting task. We’ve gathered a list of country parks and forests you can visit – and they’re all within one hour of Sunderland.

By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 11:30

Finding things to do for the next six weeks can be tough. So when the weather is on your side why not head along to one of these destinations to walk, cycle, explore and play. They’re all within an hour’s drive of the city centre so hopefully the journey won’t be too unbearable as you head on a family adventure.

1. Wynyard Woodland Park, Stockton

The former railway offers a great route for walking and cycling. Have fun in the adventure play area which includes a 3.6m long sculpture of a hippo skeleton. It's a reminder that a fossilised hippo tooth was found nearby in 1958

Photo: Peter Mernagh

2. South Marine Park, South Shields

Take out a boat on the lake or ride on the miniature steam railway, have a picnic or fish and chips in the gardens and enjoy an afternoon playing on in the park. The beach and amusements are right next door too.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Jesmond Dene, Newcastle

Jesmond Dene is a historic park in the heart of suburban Newcastle. Wander along the riverside and take in the beautiful views or head to Pet's Corner where they have pigs, goats, sheep and even rabbits and peacocks.

Photo: Spaceboy_G, Friends of Jesmond Dene

4. Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens, Northumberland

Explore the enchanted garden, climb 56 spiral stairs to the top of the 14th-century defensive 'pele tower' and head to the Victorian tearoom. This is one of two destinations on our list with an entry fee: adult 10, child 6 (pounds).

Photo: Jane Coltman

