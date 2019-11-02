They’re all within an hour’s drive of the city centre so hopefully the journey won’t be too unbearable as you head on a family adventure.
1. Roseberry Topping, near Great Ayton
It's one of the furthest destination away from Sunderland on our list but if you hit lucky with the traffic you should make it within the hour. It's a tough climb to Roseberry Topping's peak but the view at the top is worth it.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Wynyard Woodland Park, Stockton
The former railway offers a great route for walking and cycling. Have fun in the adventure play area which includes a 3.6m long sculpture of a hippo skeleton. It's a reminder that a fossilised hippo tooth was found nearby in 1958
Photo: Peter Mernagh
3. South Marine Park, South Shields
Take out a boat on the lake or ride on the miniature steam railway, have a picnic or fish and chips in the gardens and enjoy an afternoon playing on in the park. The beach and amusements are right next door too.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Jesmond Dene, Newcastle
Jesmond Dene is a historic park in the heart of suburban Newcastle. Wander along the riverside and take in the beautiful views or head to Pet's Corner where they have pigs, goats, sheep and even rabbits and peacocks.
Photo: Spaceboy_G, Friends of Jesmond Dene
