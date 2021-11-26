13 pictures of the festive fun that is on offer at Rainton Arena’s Winter Wonderland

Officially opening on Friday, November 26, the Winter Wonderland will run for the next five weeks until January 2.
It means that there is plenty of time to head along to the site, near Houghton, for some festive family fun this Christmas.
Entry to the venue is free however tickets for ice skating, meeting Santa, the pantomime and other activities need to be booked online beforehand, with the fairground rides also being individually priced.
New additions this year include a tipi which will house live music and a bar, meaning there is something for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas.