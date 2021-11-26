13 pictures of the festive fun that is on offer at Rainton Arena’s Winter Wonderland

Officially opening on Friday, November 26, the Winter Wonderland will run for the next five weeks until January 2.

It means that there is plenty of time to head along to the site, near Houghton, for some festive family fun this Christmas.

Entry to the venue is free however tickets for ice skating, meeting Santa, the pantomime and other activities need to be booked online beforehand, with the fairground rides also being individually priced.

New additions this year include a tipi which will house live music and a bar, meaning there is something for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas.

Winter Wonderland The Winter Wonderland is free entry and will run until January 2.

Fun at the fair The site includes fairgrounds, which are individually priced, for all the family.

The man himself Children can even get the chance to meet Santa however tickets need to be booked beforehand.

A sweet treat Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy plenty of sweet treats in between rides.