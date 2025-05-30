13 hidden gem museums, coffee shops and structures to check out in Sunderland

3 . Donnison School, East End

Sunderland's historic Donnison School in the East End has a fascinating history. A woman way ahead of her time, Elizabeth Donnison recognised the importance of women’s education and left £1500 in her will to fund a school which would provide a free education for female pupils from poor families . Opened in 1798, it would go on to educate thousands of girls, 36 at a time, aged five to 15, until its closure in the early 1900s. The Grade II-listed building, which also comprises a schoolmistress’ cottage which was added by Elizabeth Woodcock in 1827, was given a whole new lease of life by charity Living History North East who purchased the building for £2,400 in 2001 and spent the next six years raising the £600,000 needed to repair the buildings and put them back at the heart of the community. Check out their website for talks and events at the heritage centre. | Sunderland Echo Photo: national world