13 bizarre requests made at Travelodges in Sunderland and Durham

Travelodge Sunderland High Street West

A guest at the branch in Highstreet West, Sunderland, did and it features in data released by the budget hotel chain about some of the more bizarre requests its had from its customers at its sites in Sunderland and Durham.

Over the past 12 months customers at the two sites in Sunderland have asked:

*Can you call the airport and tell them I need to delay the flight, I need to nap? (Sunderland Highstreet West)

*I’ve forgotten my shoes for an interview in the morning can I borrow some? (Sunderland Highstreet West)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Can you do my make up in the morning? (Sunderland Central)

And in Durham hotel guests have asked:

*Can you be a guest speaker at my work’s event?

*Can you get a birthday cake in the shape of Bentley?

*Can you get 100 boxes of bio gradable confetti for our wedding later today?

*Can you count 1,000 pennies and put them into a jar for a prize draw?

*Can you watch an item on Ebay and place a bid for me whilst I am in my meeting?

*Can you write and post 150 wedding invitations out for me?

*Can you stop the traffic lights on the A167 as I need to get to my meeting very quickly?

*Are there any Normans still residing in Durham? If yes can I meet them?

*Can you take pictures of all the 600 Grade ll listed buildings in Durham for my assignment?

*Can you arrange for a drive in movie in the hotel car park for my guests to watch my wedding the day after the wedding?