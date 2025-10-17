Check out these places in Sunderland where children can eat for £1 or less this half-term.placeholder image
12 places in Sunderland where kids can eat for £1 or less this October half-term

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 17th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

With October half-term just one week away parents thoughts will be turning to how to keep the kids entertained.

But keeping them entertained also means keeping hungry tummies fed and watered.

It can be an expensive business, particularly for families whose children may be entitled to free school meals.

We’ve done your research for you. Check out these 12 Sunderland venues where kids can eat for £1 or less this October half-term.

Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google

1. The Wolsey

Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Google

Location - Toby Carvery Washington and all other Toby Carvery restaurants. Deal - Children can eat for £1 from Monday to Friday across October half-term up to October 31.

2. Toby Carvery Washington

Location - Toby Carvery Washington and all other Toby Carvery restaurants. Deal - Children can eat for £1 from Monday to Friday across October half-term up to October 31. | sn Photo: SN

Location - The Grange Deal - During the school holidays, from midday children can enjoy a kids meal for just £1 with every adult meal purchased.

3. The Grange

Location - The Grange Deal - During the school holidays, from midday children can enjoy a kids meal for just £1 with every adult meal purchased. | submitted

Location - Oaktree Farm, Doxford Intl Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XN. Deal - From October 17 until October 31 two children can enjoy a free kids main meal and a scoop of ice cream with every adult meal purchased. Photograph: Google

4. Oaktree Farm

Location - Oaktree Farm, Doxford Intl Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XN. Deal - From October 17 until October 31 two children can enjoy a free kids main meal and a scoop of ice cream with every adult meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Sunderland Echo

