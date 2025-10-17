12 places in Sunderland where kids can eat for £1 or less this October half-term

But keeping them entertained also means keeping hungry tummies fed and watered.

It can be an expensive business, particularly for families whose children may be entitled to free school meals.

We’ve done your research for you. Check out these 12 Sunderland venues where kids can eat for £1 or less this October half-term.

1 . The Wolsey Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Toby Carvery Washington Location - Toby Carvery Washington and all other Toby Carvery restaurants. Deal - Children can eat for £1 from Monday to Friday across October half-term up to October 31. | sn Photo: SN Photo Sales

3 . The Grange Location - The Grange Deal - During the school holidays, from midday children can enjoy a kids meal for just £1 with every adult meal purchased. | submitted Photo Sales

4 . Oaktree Farm Location - Oaktree Farm, Doxford Intl Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XN. Deal - From October 17 until October 31 two children can enjoy a free kids main meal and a scoop of ice cream with every adult meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales