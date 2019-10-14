Here are some of the latest jobs up for grabs in Sunderland

And if you fancy landing yourself a new job in time for Christmas, here are some of the latest vacancies up for grabs in Sunderland.

Housekeeper

Wanted to assist middle aged lady with household chores and meals.Ideally suit mature person with access to car for shopping and errands.Attention to detail important, but empathy and kindness are paramount.Remuneration to be discussed.Immediate start.

To apply please call 0191 666 7879 or email: sunderlandlady@gmx.com

Lead Software Engineer - .Net

Wage unspecified

BGL Group Ltd

Applicants must be self-motivated, natural leaders and motivators, with a passion about technology

A high level of coding standards and practices (OO, design patterns, testing approaches) and subject matter expert within your domain, along with experience of coaching, mentoring and driving technical excellence from a team of engineers.To apply, click here.

Multi-skilled Maintenance Engineer - Electrical Bias

Jackson Hogg Limited

Temporary

From £12 to £14 per hour

Key areas of responsibility;

·Mechanical stripping of equipment and ensuring it is safe

·Preparing for the movement of equipment, making the necessary arrangements and liaising with different departments

·General decommission and recommission of equipment

·As and when required helping to repair any equipment across two sites

·Must hold a clean driving license

·Electrical knowledge and experience

·An understanding of pneumatic, hydraulics and mechanics

·Time served

To apply, click here.

Care assistant.

Panns Bank

Applicants must be kind, caring and compassionate, a good listener and a happy 'people person’, willing to support with personal care, meal preparation, administering medication, social inclusion, shopping and light household duties.

This job involves travelling from home to home, so you must have either access to a vehicle. Depending upon your area, the ability and willingness to use public transport (as appropriate) may be considered.

The hours are flexible as care is provided at various times of the day, seven days a week.

All suitable candidates are required to undergo an enhanced level Criminal Records Check.

To apply, click here.

Semi-skilled operator / FLT Driver

Biddick, Washington

£8.85 per hour

Temporary

Responsibilities will include: Operating CNC machinery; operating a FLT; performing quality control checks; assisting in Machine Setups and maintaining product quality /paper work and a clean, safe work area.

This is primarily day shift working Monday-Friday, you must be flexible to work additional hours during busy periods.

To apply, click here.

Senior Business Travel Consultant

Hylton Lane Estate

£18000-£23000 per annum + additional benefits

C&M Travel Recruitment

This role will involve working on a number of high profile accounts using GDS Gaileo, as well as other travel booking and back office systems. A full understanding of fares, fare rules, net fares and fare builds is essential.

Responsibilities* Fulfilling booking requests for flights, hotels, car hire, visas etc for European and International trips.* Meet individual and team KPI's and work as part of a team, meeting agreed customer service levels* Be a part of our disaster recovery team if/when neededSkills* Ideally 2-3 years Senior Business Travel Experience* Previous GDS Experience, Preferably GalileoIf you are interested in the above role please call Kelly or Helen on 0161 238 4490 or click here.

Fraud Expert - Randstad Financial & Professional

Doxford International

Up to £19,000 per yearRequirements:

* Proven Customer Services Experience* A genuine interest in the customer* Experience in using friendly and caring communication skills to build and strengthen relationships with the customers* The initiative to resolve customer queries and complaints, using pre-defined escalation points where necessarySkills:* Experience of dealing with complex customer queries and complaints* Excellent verbal and written communication skills* Experience of operating in a customer-facing or telephony role where service is paramount* Proven ability to meet performance standardsTo apply, click here.

Regulatory Affairs Specialist - IVD

Wage negotiable

Responsibilties:

- Aid in the delivery of the businesses EU registrations strategy in compliance with the IVDR

- Minimise the time it take for products to hit the market

- Identify EU and US regulatory requirements and ensure they are implemented across the business for the full lifecycle of the product

- Prepare Technical Files to the IVDR requirements for CE certification by notified bodies

- Process EMEA Product Submissions

- To effectively manage pre and post submission engagements with regulators including Notified bodies, Competent Authorities and FDA.

Requirements:

- Degree in related scientific subject

- QMS maintainance experience

- Strong IVD background, preferably over 3 years experience

- Previous interactions with various notified bodies

- Compiling Technical Files experience

To apply, click here.

PPC Executive

SCS Sofas

Competitive salary

Working with the head of acquisition and agency, you will manage a six figure PPC spend and drive multimillion online revenue growth.

You will need to keep up to date with latest industry trends, ScS will help you do this by arranging training and attendance at key industry events such as presentations by Google at their head offices in London.

Your qualities

You will be Data driven and analytical. As an expert in the paid search channel you will take ownership of PPC and related data analysis.

As a critical member of the digital acquisition team you will help and guide other team members. You will know your way round an Adwords/Bing account like the back of your hand and constantly look for new ways to implement tools/features. You will also have strong understanding and experience with Google Analytics and ability to showcase complex data in an easy to understand format.

To apply, click here.

Spray Painter/Labourer

From £8.90 to £9.10 per hour

Temporary

Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities:

·Pouring products in to spray paint mixing machinery

·Shot blasting machinery operated while for creating rough texture on products

·Powder coating of a variety of materials (Full training to be given)

·Airless and plural spray painting duties

Monday–Friday (8am-5pm.) Must be flexible for overtime.

To apply, click here.

Administrator

Doxford International Business Park

Three-month contract to cover maternity for existing employees, covering full time hours between the hours of Monday - Friday.

KEY TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Efficiently complete data mining, investigation and complex account re-works in Customer Experience using systems, processes and methods defined on a remediation issue to issue basis

Rectify accounts to a high standard and investigate complex and difficult issues

Ensure all work is completed in line with defined processes, accurately and within the timescales of individual remediation activity

Accurately process information in relation to customer accounts ensuring policy, regulatory and customer requirements are considered at all times.

Ensure competency is achieved and that quality and performance standards are achieved and maintained and that feedback is received and acted upon.

Ensure data mining and investigation activity is completed with due care and attention

HOURS OF WORK:

Monday - Friday: 8am-4pm or 9am-5pm

MUST be able to pass an in depth credit check.

To apply, click here.

Electrical Assemblers

Washington

From £8.21 to £8.90 per hour

Temporary

Applicants must have experience within Electrical Sectors.Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities:

·Responsible for terminating all types of fibre cables (single and multi-mode)

·Full accountability for all product quality and to ensure zero defects prior to test

·Ensuring all work and tasks carried out are to the highest quality standard.

8am-4.30pm Monday - Friday