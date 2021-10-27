Echo readers have been sharing their favourite pictures taken in and around Sunderland.

12 beautiful pictures to brighten your day - taken by Sunderland Echo readers

We can all agree that Sunderland is home to some spectacular views.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:55 am

And if a call-out on our Facebook page is anything to go by, the city is very lucky to have so many of its wonderful sights captured on camera.

We recently launched a search for a new cover picture to feature on our Facebook page.

Hundreds of Echo readers got in touch to share their favourite snaps taken in and around the city – and there were so many to choose from, we have rounded up just a selection of them for you here.

From the beach to the park, enjoy all of the beauty Sunderland has to offer in our reader picture special.

Click here to see more of the fantastic photos and add your own to the post.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed; we will use as many pictures as we can in the coming weeks, with credit to the photographer.

1. Feeling blue

A view of Herrington Country Park.

Photo: Victoria Toria/Seaham Beach Treasures

2. Bridges

Looking across the River Wear.

Photo: Adam Appleby

3. New dawn

Leave nothing but your footprints ...

Photo: Ross Atkinson

4. Moody skies

A dramatic view at Nose's Point, Seaham.

Photo: Amy Brown

