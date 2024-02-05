While the school holidays are a period for families to enjoy time together, with the city in the ongoing grip of the cost of living crisis it's also a big strain on parents' wallets.

With the price of almost every consumable good and service seeming to have rocketed, keeping the children fed and watered over the February half-term break is just as big a challenge as keeping them entertained.

This can be a particular challenge for parents of children who are entitled to free school meals, with families often having to find extra money to pay for additional daily meals.

With Sunderland still in the midst of winter, sitting outside and eating soggy sandwiches may also not be a particularly appealing option.

Fear not as a number of the city's most popular eateries, watering holes and shopping outlets are offering the chance for children to dine for free or for just £1 when an adult purchases a full price meal.

And we've done your research for you.

While the official recommended Sunderland Local Authority February half-term dates run from Monday 19 until Friday 23, some schools have opted for the week before, from Monday 12 to Friday 16.

The majority of outlets are therefore running their offers over this two-week period.

Check out the following eleven fantastic children's meal deals which may put a strain on your waistline but not on your wallet.

1 . Fiume Location - Fiume, 16 Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington NE38 8AJ. Deal - Children eat for free with every full price adult main meal. The offer is available across half-term, between Monday and Friday up until 5pm. Photo: National World. Photo Sales

2 . The Wolsey Location - The Wolsey, Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Pausa Cafe Location - Pausa Cafe, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG. Deal - One child gets a free meal deal with each adult spending £4 or more. Offer runs Monday to Friday after 3pm. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Wessington Brewers Fayre. Location - The Wessington, Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR Deal - Adults can enjoy an unlimited full English breakfast for £9.99 and kids can eat for free with each paying adult. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales