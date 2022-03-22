11 places in and around Sunderland to enjoy a walk and get back to nature as Spring has finally sprung

While the start of March officially marks the meteorological end of winter, with clear sunny days, the return of double digit temperatures and the clocks set to spring forward this weekend, for many, this week has very much been the week that Spring has finally sprung.

Sunday (March 20) also marked the Spring Equinox, officially denoting the start of astronomical Spring and signifying that hours of daylight are starting to exceed night.

Whatever criteria you use, Spring has arrived and for many people it means dusting off those shorts, pulling on those walking boots and enjoying a walk getting close to nature as it bursts back into life after dormancy of those cold dark winter days.

Undefined: readMore

Whether a hill hike, coastal canter or wander through the woods, here are 11 of the best places on Wearside to enjoy a walk and getting back to nature this Spring.

1. SOME OF THE STAFF PARENTS AND PUPILS OF NEW PENSHAW PRIMARY SCHOOL WHO WALKED, OR RAN, TO PENSHAW MONUMENT IN AID OF SPORTS RELIEF, ON FRIDAY. 1 Penshaw Monument At 136m high, this iconic landmark is one of Sunderland’s highest points which on a clear day offers views of Durham Cathedral, the Cheviot Hills and Pontop Pike. After hiking to the top, you can also enjoy a walk and the wildlife in the surrounding woods. Photo: KB Photo Sales

2. POND DIPPING IS ONE OF THE SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN AT THE WASHINGTON WILDFOWL PARK. PICTURED WITH EDUCATION ASSISTANT JACQUELINE VICKERAGE ARE ZOE PHILLIPS, 9, AND JACK OUGHTON, 8, WITH A GREAT POND BEATLE LARVAE. POND DIPPING SESSIONS CAN BE ARRANGED BY TELEPHONING JANE AT THE CENTRE 416 5454 EXTENSION 223. 2 Washington Wetland Centre One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the arrival of Spring is by taking a walk around the Washington Wetland Centre where you can marvel at the vast array of nesting birds getting prepared to welcome their offspring. Photo: PB Photo Sales

3. Riverside at Fatfield 3 Fatfield to Cox Green Enjoy a riverside walk from Fatfied to Cox Green where you can admire the flora and fauna, enjoy the birdsong and may even catch a glimpse of a Heron eyeing up lunch. You can even take additional paths through the woods and up to Penshaw Monument. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Herrington Country Park.jpg 4 Herrington Country Park Set in the shadow of Penshaw Monument enjoy a stroll around the country park and its lake which in Spring is home to nesting swans. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales