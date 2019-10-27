10 pictures of runners getting into the Halloween spirit at Great Run Local in Sunderland's Mowbray Park
There was a spooky theme at Great Run Local Sunderland’s weekly race as participants donned an array of costumes to celebrate Halloween.
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 3:32 pm
Updated
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 4:23 pm
The 2k and 5k course around Mowbray Park attracted crowds of dressed-up runners – to the delight of organisers.
David Purvis, from Great Run Local Sunderland, said: “We had a great day with lots of new faces and our regular runners really got into the spirit.
“As usual our runners didn’t let us down with some great costumes.
“Bring on the Santa run at Christmas!”
Can you sport yourself in one of our spooky snaps?