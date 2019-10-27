Runners got into the Halloween spirit in Mowbray Park

10 pictures of runners getting into the Halloween spirit at Great Run Local in Sunderland's Mowbray Park

There was a spooky theme at Great Run Local Sunderland’s weekly race as participants donned an array of costumes to celebrate Halloween.

The 2k and 5k course around Mowbray Park attracted crowds of dressed-up runners – to the delight of organisers.

David Purvis, from Great Run Local Sunderland, said: “We had a great day with lots of new faces and our regular runners really got into the spirit.

“As usual our runners didn’t let us down with some great costumes.

“Bring on the Santa run at Christmas!”

Can you sport yourself in one of our spooky snaps?

1. Scary costumes

Runners sporting Halloween costumes taking part in the Great Run Local Sunderland event around Mowbray Park.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Matching effort

Runners sporting Halloween costumes taking part in the run around Mowbray Park, Sunderland.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Enthusiastic runners

The event was hailed a great success by organisers who saw runners sporting Halloween costumes of all kinds.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Halloween spirit

Runners gave it their all as they completed the race wearing Halloween costumes.

Photo: Tim Richardson

