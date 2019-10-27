Runners got into the Halloween spirit in Mowbray Park

The 2k and 5k course around Mowbray Park attracted crowds of dressed-up runners – to the delight of organisers.

David Purvis, from Great Run Local Sunderland, said: “We had a great day with lots of new faces and our regular runners really got into the spirit.

“As usual our runners didn’t let us down with some great costumes.

“Bring on the Santa run at Christmas!”

Can you sport yourself in one of our spooky snaps?

1 . Scary costumes Runners sporting Halloween costumes taking part in the Great Run Local Sunderland event around Mowbray Park. Photo: Tim Richardson Copyright: Buy photo

