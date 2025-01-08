10 of Sunderland's best gyms to help boost your new year fitness resolution

With the dark nights and cold winter weather, many people will look to enrol at a local gym where you can also often get personal tuition and join a number of group sessions to help provide expertise and motivation to shed those excess pounds.

If you’re thinking of becoming a member of a local gym but aren’t sure which one to choose then we have done your research for you.

Check-out the following 10 city gyms which have all been given five star ratings based on Google reviews.

1 . New Level Gym New Level Gym on Pallion Industrial Estate is "equipped with world-class strength training equipment, and our team of experienced personal trainers is skilled in a variety of specialties, from fat loss and muscle building to sport-specific training". The gym also hosts strongman and powerlifting events. New Level was given a five star rating based on 61 Google reviews.

2 . Marine House Gym Marine House Gym is located on Station Road in Fulwell. The gym is fully equipped with weights, a strength and conditioning section, and multi martial arts room. The gym was given a five star rating from 61 Google reviews.

3 . Power Bar The Power Bar on Gilbert Road in Grindon has a full five star rating from 38 Google reviews. The site offers online coaching and personal trainer deals. The gym offers a wide array of strength and conditioning facilities as well as cardio machines.

4 . Hansom Devils Fitness Studio Hansom Devils Fitness Studio offers an array of fitness programmes and sessions with personal trainers. The gym was given a five star rating based on seven reviews.