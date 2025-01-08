10 of Sunderland's best gyms to help boost your new year fitness resolution

With the dark nights and cold winter weather, many people will look to enrol at a local gym where you can also often get personal tuition and join a number of group sessions to help provide expertise and motivation to shed those excess pounds.
If you’re thinking of becoming a member of a local gym but aren’t sure which one to choose then we have done your research for you.
Check-out the following 10 city gyms which have all been given five star ratings based on Google reviews.
1. New Level Gym
New Level Gym on Pallion Industrial Estate is "equipped with world-class strength training equipment, and our team of experienced personal trainers is skilled in a variety of specialties, from fat loss and muscle building to sport-specific training". The gym also hosts strongman and powerlifting events. New Level was given a five star rating based on 61 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Marine House Gym
Marine House Gym is located on Station Road in Fulwell. The gym is fully equipped with weights, a strength and conditioning section, and multi martial arts room. The gym was given a five star rating from 61 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. Power Bar
The Power Bar on Gilbert Road in Grindon has a full five star rating from 38 Google reviews. The site offers online coaching and personal trainer deals. The gym offers a wide array of strength and conditioning facilities as well as cardio machines. Photo: Google
4. Hansom Devils Fitness Studio
Hansom Devils Fitness Studio offers an array of fitness programmes and sessions with personal trainers. The gym was given a five star rating based on seven reviews. | Google Photo: Google
