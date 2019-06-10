Bosses at the Stadium of Light say they’re well and truly back in the concert game after the success of last week’s Spice Girls gig – and you’ve been having your say on who you’d like to see perform at the home of the Black Cats.

After a break of three years, last week saw the return of gigs to the Stadium of Light, which attracted a crowd of 50,000 and ploughed an estimated £4million into the local economy.

The new bosses at the stadium announced their intention to bring gigs back to the venue last year, and the success of last Thursday’s event has cemented that.

Speaking after the show, Sunderland AFC’s managing director, Tony Davison, said: “In terms of major music events, the Stadium of Light is well and truly back in the game.”

It’s believed that talks will begin with promoters to see who the stadium can secure for next summer and we asked you who you’d like to see perform.

Hundreds of you had your say, with a mix of previous performers and new on your wish list.

The Spice Girls performing to 50,000 at the Stadium of Light on June 6, 2019

The most popular former acts were Take That, who performed at the venue in 2009 and 2011, but this year performed at MIddlesbrough’s Riverside; Coldplay who put on a spectacular show in 2012; Pink who was the first female solo act to perform in 2010; Bon Jovi who rocked the stage in 2013 and North East Live which ran from 2013-14.

Other acts you’d like to see, who would be making their SoL debut, are Muse, Fleetwood Mac, Eminem, Queen and Adam Lambert and The Rolling Stones who the club turned down last year because the promoter’s proposed date wasn’t suitable.

Reader Jackie Pattison said: “Coldplay as they were brill when they were there a few years ago.”

Martyn Duffield said: “I would be happy for as many artists as possible to come to the SOL. But my personal choice would have to be Eminem.”

Last week's gig at the Stadium of Light attracted people from all over the world to Sunderland

Angela Chipp Dorward said: “North East Live used to be awesome. I don’t know why it stopped to be honest.”

Pink at the Stadium of Light in 2010