Have your say

A pensioner has died in a house blaze today.

The 78-year-old woman was found by County Durham firefighters inside a house in Chilton in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews from Newton Aycliffe were called to Emerald Walk to reports of a fire at approximately 3.20am and found the pensioner inside.

A spokesman for the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Sadly, the woman died at the scene. No one else was injured."