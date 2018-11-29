Pensioner attacked in burglary at Sunderland home - man due in court

A man is due to appear in court after a pensioner was assaulted during a burglary in Sunderland.

At 5.55pm on Monday, police received a report that a 70-year-old man had been assaulted at a house on Thirkeld Place in Penshaw.

Individuals entered the property and threatened the occupant before making off with a number of items.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary as part of the investigation.

Lee Robert Donald, 39, of Rowantree Road, Newcastle, has now been charged with aggravated burglary and due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.

A second man, aged 24, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers have also identified a possible witness who was in the area at the same time of the incident and could have valuable information.

The man was seen running on Thirkeld Place at around 5.40pm and is believed to have seen the suspects shortly after the offence.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Robertson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have taken swift action to locate suspects and have interviewed a number of people as part of the ongoing investigation.

“As part of our enquiries, we have identified a witness who we are very keen to speak to. We would ask anybody who was in the Thirkeld Place area at the time of the offence to get in touch.

“I would also like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, and there is no wider risk to the public. Anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer.”

The witness, or anyone who has any information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 829 261118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”