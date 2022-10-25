Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision with a bus in Lizard Lane, in Whitburn
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision with a bus in Lizard Lane, in Whitburn.
The incident occurred this afternoon (Tuesday, October 25), with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and Northumbria Police attending the scene.
A spokesperson for NEAS, said: “We received a call at 3.29pm this afternoon to attend a road traffic collision on Lizard Lane between a bus and a pedestrian.
"We dispatched two paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a clinical team leader.
Most Popular
"We have taken one patient to hospital.”