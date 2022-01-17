Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the Mackie’s Corner junction of High Street West and Bridge Street this afternoon, Monday, January 17.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed the force had attended the scene: “Shortly after 2.30pm today, Monday, we received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on High Street West.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He is not believed to have serious injuries.

“The driver of the car remained at scene and is helping our officers with enquiries.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on High Street West, Sunderland, at 2.35pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Emergency services were called shortly after 2.30pm

Emergency services at the scene