Pedestrian critically ill with 'life-threatening injuries' after Sunderland road accident

A 62-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital after suffering 'life-threatening injuries' in a road accident in Sunderland yesterday afternoon.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after the collision in Fulwell Road.

Accident investigators at the scene

Northumbria Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"At around 3.10pm on Monday, March 5, police received a report of a road traffic collision that occurred on Fulwell Road, Sunderland near All Saints Parish Hall," said a statement.

"A white Vauxhall van collided with a 62 year-old male, who was left with serious life-threatening injuries. The man was flown to the RVI, Newcastle, where he remains in a critical condition.

"The driver of the van was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The van on its side

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was in the area at the time that it occurred who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

"Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 and quote reference number 624 06/03/18 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Police placed a cordon around the scene and a diversion was in place.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.07pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Fulwell Road.

Police at the scene

"Two double-crewed ambulances and trauma car are at the scene along with on Hazardous Area Response Crew."

North East Live Traffic Tweeted that the road had been closed as a result of the incident: "Fulwell Road in Roker, Sunderland, has been closed due to a serious collision between a van which has ended up on its side and a pedestrian closure between Laburnum Road and Roker Baths."

A resident at the scene said the crash looked 'serious', saying: "A white van is on its side and a couple of ambulances and police cars are at the scene.

"It looks like it has hit a lamppost and the front end of the van is quite badly damaged.

The cordon in place

"It looks like quite a bad accident.

"The road is closed and there is a big cordon from Laburnum Road down to The Cambridge pub."