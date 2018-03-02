Patient coordinator backs Best of Health Awards

A man who makes sure patients get the best care possible has leant his support to the Echo Best of Health awards.

David Peake works as a patient coordinator across Sunderland, Durham, Bishop Auckland, and South Tyneside, helping to ensure patients receive the care they need.

David, who started his role in November last year, has been in the health profession for 18 years.

In his job he works alongside other medical professionals to provide a pathway of care for both patients receiving routine treatment and cancer treatment.

The role involves speaking to patients and families on the phone and linking up with medical staff to relay information.

He said: “It is really rewarding when you can help the patient and get the job done.

“I liaise a lot with cancer services and they ask me to find out information for patients.

“Routine patients must be seen within 18 weeks and cancer patients have 14 days to be seen, then 62 days to be treated, so we are working to tight guidelines.”

Backing the Echo awards, he added: “Staff do a really good job at Sunderland and all sites work together well as a team, they deserve recognition.”

David and his colleagues are an example of the people working in Sunderland’s health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The awards night will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP Practice of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Community Nurse of the Year.

l Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Care worker of the Year.

l Dental Nurse of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Team of the Year.

l Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

l Long term Achievement.