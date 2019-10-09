Passengers evacuated as fire fighters put out blaze on East Coast Mainline train
Passengers had to be evacuated from a train as a fire broke out.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene of a blaze on a train at around 11pm on Wednesday, October 9.
A fire broke out on a train on the East Coast mainline near Croxdale viaduct and two crews from Spennymoor and Newton Aycliffe worked to extinguish the flames at the scene.
All passengers were evacuated safely and no one has been reported injured.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The earlier train fire has now been extinguished by our crews and the train moved from the track. All passengers were safely evacuated from the train and an investigation will be carried out into the cause.”
Other LNER services took diversion routes to continue their journeys and four coaches arrived in Darlington to run a shuttle between Darlington, Durham and Newcastle.