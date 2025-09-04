Passengers arriving at Newcastle Airport for their holiday flights were surprised with free vouchers for further trips.

The gifts were given out to randomly selected holidaymakers as Jet2.com marked 20 years of flights from the airport, on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The popular leisure airline celebrated two decades of success and growth with a cake-cutting by Chief Operations Officer Phil Ward, while customers received a red-carpet welcome.

While checking in, a selection of particularly lucky holidaymakers were handed a gold envelope by members of staff, containing free flight vouchers for future trips.

Mr Ward said: “Today is a significant milestone in Jet2.com’s history as we celebrate two decades of operating award-winning flights from Newcastle International Airport.

“Our industry-leading customer service means we have grown considerably since launching 20 years ago with just two routes on sale, to now offering 54 stunning destinations across all seasons.”

Watch to see the delighted travellers receive their surprise trips.