Part of Sunderland's Mowbray Road sealed off as three people taken to hospital after reports of road collision

A stretch of Sunderland's Mowbray Road has been sealed off and three people taken to hospital after reports of a road collision this morning.

A large police and ambulance response to the incident was reported, with more than a dozen vehicles dispatched to the scene shortly after 11.30am.

A spokesman for North East ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 11.30am with a report of a road traffic collision.

"We dispatched two double crews and one hazardous area response team.

"Three patients were taken to Sunderland Royal."

A police cordon was put in place in the street.

The Echo has contacted Northumbria Police about the incident and is awaiting a response.

