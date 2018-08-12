Part of Sunderland’s historic Masonic Temple could be turned into flats

Have your say

Plans have been submitted to turn part of one of Sunderland’s most historic buildings into homes.

Developers have applied for permission to convert offices at the Wearside Masonic Temple, in Douro Terrace, to three flats.

The Grade-II listed building in the Ashbrooke conservation area is already home to a gym and an Indian restaurant.

Built in 1932, it was sold to the applicant, Durham Estates Ltd, when the firm moved to Sunderland from its base in South Shields in 2010.

The Sunderland Freemasons still lease the first, second and third floors of the site.

Durham Estates was fined £85,000 in 2013 after a worker died after falling down a lift shaft while working on the site.

A decision on the application is expected by late September.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service