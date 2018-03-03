Part of Sunderland pier collapses following bad weather

Part of a pier in Sunderland has collapsed following heavy storms over the past few days.

The North Pier at Roker, not to be confused with Roker Pier which houses Roker Lighthouse, had been fenced off for several years.

Part of the North Pier at Roker in Sunderland which has collapsed following this week's bad weather.

The inner pier is close to Sunderland Yacht Club.

Part of it has now collapsed into the North Sea.

Paul Nicholson, of Sunderland RNLI, said: "A significant part of the inner pier next to where the yacht club is has collapsed.

"The news of it has been all over Facebook in the past few hours.

The North Pier at Roker, next to Sunderland Yacht Club. Copyright Google Maps.

"It looks as if due to the weather it has just given way and fallen into the water.

"It's closed off to the public and has been for a few years now so it's not like anyone can get anywhere near it."