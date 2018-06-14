Part of Sunderland house collapses onto parked car

Residents in a Sunderland street were left shocked after part of a house collapsed.

The gable end of a home in Merle Terrace, at the junction with Enfield Street, collapsed this morning.

Much of the brickwork fell onto a car which was parked in Enfield Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Two crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene as they aim to make the building safe from further collapse.

A structural engineer is also looking into the structural damage caused to the house.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.30am to attend an incident at Merle Terrace, at the junction with Enfield Street.

“On arrival our two appliances from Farringdon Community Fire Station found the gable end of the property had collapsed, destroying a vehicle that was parked outside.

“There are no reported casualties or injuries.

“Our responders’ first job was to help make safe the property from further collapse and include a USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) trained officer who was going to conduct a more thorough search when the property had been safely secured.

“A structural engineer from Sunderland City Council was also in attendance to determine any further structural issues.”

