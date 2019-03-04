Parking warning at Boldon store after camera mistake lands a dad with fine

A South Tyneside dad who was hit with a parking fine after a mistake by cameras at a store carpark, has told of his shock at receiving a second demand for payment after being told it had been quashed.

Neil Graham had visited Pizza Hut on November 28 with his family - leaving his car in the car park at the Asda store in Boldon.

Surely, there should be a customer services department to sort this out. It’s been a nightmare. Neil Graham

After eating, they went into Asda to shop.

Later the same night, he returned to the store to buy some more items.

He then received a parking ticket claiming he had stayed over the maximum three-hour time limit.

According to cameras his car had been left for six hours and 40 minutes.

Cameras at the car park. operated by ParkingEye, had registered Mr Graham arriving on the first occasion but not leaving.

He was registered leaving on the second trip.

After contacting both Asda and ParkingEye, the ticket for £70 was quashed - or so he thought.

Mr Graham from Burnside Close, Boldon, said: “I appealed the ticket and received an email saying it was rescinded.

“But then received a further letter with a much higher demand for money, as obviously I had not paid it within the time frame. “I contacted Asda on Twitter and was told the parking ticket still stood.

“Surely, there should be a customer services department to sort this out. It’s been a nightmare as you can’t deal with a person at ParkingEye.

“They have eventually said the ticket has been rescinded and I have nothing to pay, but it has taken me hours to sort this out.”

A ParkingEye spokesman said: “ParkingEye is a member of the British Parking Association (BPA) and operates an audited appeals process, motorists are encouraged to appeal if they feel there are mitigating circumstances.

“In this particular case the motorist appealed the charge and the PCN was consequently cancelled, however a second chaser letter was issued in error.

“Once this was identified, further correspondence was sent out to confirm the charge was indeed cancelled. ParkingEye apologise for any inconvenience caused.”