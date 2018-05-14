Parents give nursery a perfect 10 to make it one of the region’s top 20

Children and staff at a Wearside nursery are celebrating success.

Glowing, independent reviews from parents have resulted in a Houghton-le-Spring nursery being rated as one of the top 20 nurseries in the region.

A perfect review score of 10 out of 10, as voted for by parents, has seen Chilton Meadows Day Nursery in Chilton Moor, awarded the accolade from the UK’s leading nursery review website, www.daynurseries.co.uk

The award comes just 18 months after Chilton Meadows Day Nursery was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

The recommendations cover the nursery’s overall standard, care, resources, facilities, outside space, activities, safeguarding, nutrition and value for money, along with personal recommendations from parents.

Nursery manager Joanne Punshon along with all the staff, is delighted with the accolade.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded as one of the top 20 nurseries in the North East of England. To receive a recommendation score of 10 out of 10 is a wonderful achievement and an accolade in itself.

“Choosing the right childcare is so important, which is why reviews from parents is such a helpful resource for other parents looking for quality childcare that is right for them and their child.”

The manager went on to say: “The outstanding recommendations we have received from parents means so much to the long-standing team here at Chilton Meadows, our top score reflects the exceptional care that the children receive.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to all of our parents who have recommended us and an even bigger thank you to the team at Chilton Meadows Day Nursery for their dedication and hard work.”

A family-run nursery established in 2003, Chilton Meadows Private Day Nursery provides day care for children up to five years old.

For more information contact Chilton Meadows Day Nursery on 0191 385 4333.

Another Sunderland nursery provision which scored a perfect 10 was Barnwell Daycare, which is situated in the Monument Centre at Barnwell Academy, and was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in July 2016.

This day care provision is part of the academy and provides care for babies and children aged two to five.

To find out more about nursery provision parents can visit www.daynurseries.co.uk