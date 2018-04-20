Pair to face murder trial over man's death

Two suspects now face trial for the murder of a man who died after a street attack.

Michael Price, 36, suffered fatal head injuries in an incident in Victor Street, Chester-le-Street, on January 13.

He died in hospital 11 days later.

Paul Watson, 30, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, and Christopher Hills, 30, of Gregory Terrace, Houghton, are both accused of his murder.

The men both appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday via video link to Durham Prison.

Hills pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Watson denied the offence at a previous hearing.

Judge Paul Sloan said both men face trial on July 16.

They were remanded in custody.