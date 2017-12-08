Pair deny murdering woman whose body was found in burning car in Sunderland

Two men have appeared in court to deny murdering a Vietnamese woman whose body was found in a burning car.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing.

A police cordon following the discovery of the car in August.

They denied murdering student Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, a mother-of-one from Killingworth, north of Newcastle, whose body was found in a burning car by allotments close to Success Road, in Shiney Row, on August 15.

Emergency services has been called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Unwin entered a formal not guilty plea and when the charge was put to McFall he replied in a clear voice: "Most certainly not guilty."

A trial lasting four weeks will begin on February 20.

Judge Paul Sloan remanded them both in custody at the end of Friday's hearing.