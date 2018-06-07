Overturned boat remains on River Wear in Sunderland after nine months

The remnants of a boat which overturned on a picturesque stretch of the River Wear remains on the water more than nine months after it first appeared.

Elegant II was discovered adrift on the Wear at North Hylton back in October and is still in the same spot, sparking fears that youngsters could be injured while trying to play in the area.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team located the vessel close to the north banks at Nab End after it had beached, but with the arrival of high tide, it refloated and then drifted to the south side at Ofteron Heugh.

But the boat still remains there nine months on, and residents in the area are concerned about the potential of children injuring themselves while attempting to play in the area during this summer.

Port of Sunderland said the boat does not pose a risk to river traffic or pollution but remains the responsibility of its owner and that other agencies, including police and coastguard, were aware of the matter.

Alan Liddle, of Castletown, reported the appearance of the boat to authorities in the city last year.

“I noticed it adrift in the river and phoned the coastguard about it,” said former fisherman Mr Liddle, 45, who often walks his dog in the area.

“The tide started to rise and not long after the boat drifted over the south side.

“I was telling people that it wouldn’t moor and would tip over and of course it did.”

Mr Liddle added that he has kept an eye on the situation with Elegant over recent months.

“I can’t believe it hasn’t been taken away,” he said.

“There were a group of lads there for a while trying to ‘right’ it but obviously it didn’t work.

“Some people complained after seeing the work was making a mess of the trees which were being pulled out of the embankement.

“You can see it’s a hazard and I think it’s a real blot on the landscape.

“There have been scrap men at it, trying to get bits and pieces like the propeller, but it needs to be removed in an appropriate way.

“The summer holidays are coming and it’s only a matter of time before a kid gets trapped or hurt.

“When it’s warm kids always go down to the river side because it’s so accessible. We’ve all done it. “But this could be dangerous.”

In a statement, Port of Sunderland said: “The boat is in the jurisdiction of the Port of Sunderland and is the responsibility of the owner.

“While the boat poses no risk to other river traffic or marine pollution, the Northumbria Police Marine Unit, the Environment Agency and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency are all aware of the situation.

“The port has been in a dialogue with the owner.”