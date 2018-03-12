Outstanding Sunderland special school praised by Ofsted

A Sunderland school is celebrating being rated outstanding by Ofsted bosses.

The education watchdogs went along to Sunningdale School and were delighted with what they saw.

Celia Wright, head of Sunningdale School

In a letter to the headteacher, Celia Wright, inspectors said there is a ‘deep commitment to every child’.

The short inspection was carried out at the Shaftoe Road school in Springwell, which is the sole specialist provider for primary and nursery children aged 2-11 years with profound, multiple and severe learning needs within Sunderland.

During its last full inspection, which was carried out in 2013, the school was rated as outstanding in every area.

And, following the recent visit is found to be keeping up the great work.

In her letter, inspector, Catherine Garton, said the leadership team had maintained the outstanding quality of education within the school.

She said: “You and your leadership group are a very strong and cohesive team. You lead the school with passion and commitment. Importantly, you have secured the strong support of the other leaders and staff, who share your deep commitment to every child at Sunningdale.

“As a result of the school’s effective leadership and your colleagues’ successful work, pupils develop the positive attitudes, confidence and skills they need to learn well and make progress in all aspects of their development.”

She said in 2013 the school was asked to ensure the complex and detailed information that senior leaders produce was made available in formats easier for others to understand, which the school has done.

She said: “Parents, carers and governors have expressed their appreciation that the information they receive is helpful.

“Professionals who are working in a multi-agency way with your pupils have said to the inspection team that they view the information they receive as ‘second to none’.” The inspector said governors make a strong contribution to the school.

Ms Garton, said: “Parents were unequivocally positive about the school’s work. The parents who spoke to inspectors highlighted the hard work and dedication of the whole staff team and the significant support you give to pupils and their families.”

She said the school delivers excellent outcomes for your pupils and wholeheartedly embrace new challenges in the drive to look constantly to improve.