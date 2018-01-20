Outrage after piles of rubbish dumped at Sunderland social club

Staff and drinkers at a popular Wearside social club have been left angered after piles of rubbish were dumped on the site.

Piles of wood, plastic and other materials were fly-tipped at New Herrington Community and Sports Club.

Rubbish left outside New Herrington Community and Sports Club in January 2018.

Workers have since alerted the authorities about the incident.

Steward at the club Brent Towers said: “They dumped this just outside the club’s door.

“One of the neighbours from the houses nearby saw a van drive away so we’ve got in touch with the police and passed on details of the registration plate and the name on the side of it.

“There’s no need for anyone to do things like this.

“It just causes a lot of mess for the rest of us.”

This latest dumping of garbage comes as the Echo’s Clean Streets campaign calls on Wearsiders to take more care of their personal waste and dispose of rubbish in bins or the nearest tip.

The outcome will mean a cleaner, more welcoming space for us all to work, live and socialise in.

Mr Towers added that the incident has caused plenty of problems for the club.

“What’s made things worse is that we have a big charity event taking place next week and there are 200 tickets sold for it,” he said.

“It’s not going to be great if 200 strangers come to our club and they’ve got to walk past all that.

“I’ve put all of the rubbish together now, but when it first got dumped it was spread out all over the place so cars wouldn’t have been able to get in.

“It’s deplorable really.”

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online here or calling 0191 520 5550.