Zero-hour contracts should be scrapped by the Government, say Echo readers

Majority of Echo readers think the Government should scrap zero-hour contracts. Picture: Pixabay.

What is a zero-hours contract?

A zero-hours contract is a type of contract between an employer and employee, where the employer is not obliged to provide any minimum working hours and the employee is not obliged to accept any work offered.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think zero-hours contracts should be scrapped by employers?”

More than 2,000 Echo readers responded and 89% said yes, zero-hours contracts should be scrapped while 11% said no.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Marshall said: “We should either have contacted hours or use an Agency. Zero hours only works one way. Yet the Government will still spin that people enjoy the flexibility.”

Graeme Appleby said: “I voted no, I worked for several years as a bank staff in the NHS, this situation suited me absolutely fine at my stage of life.

“If I didn't want to do a particular shift I said no thanks, but to be fair I was usually very obliging and got plenty shifts.

“Having said this I can fully understand why it's not an ideal situation for other people.”

Sue Maitland said: “It works for some so I wouldn’t want to see it scrapped but maybe the legislation needs amending, so that shifts must be confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.