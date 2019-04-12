Why we should concentrate on improving city centre

They are concentrating on making the seafront at Seaburn beautiful.

However, it’s already had a face lift to make it beautiful. Why not concentrate on making the city centre beautiful, it’s a mess.

They are also concentrating on the new Testo roundabout.

They are concentrating on everything except the real matter of the city.

Surely this should be uppermost in their thoughts.

They want to bring visitors to Sunderland to shop, but one look at the city centre and they will shop somewhere else.

Edwin Robinson