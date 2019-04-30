Weight loss expert Steve Miller wants to help you shed the pounds for summer

Steve Miller, renowned dietician and weight loss expert, is a ‘self proclaimed former fat person’ – and having shed the pounds himself, he wants to help you do the same.

Steve, who runs a hypnotherapy weight loss business called ‘Fatnosis’, is teaming up with JPI Media to offer you all the tips and tricks you will need to lose weight this summer season – and keep it off for good.

Over the next six weeks, Steve will be writing columns detailing information and advice on everything from ways to trick your mind to eat less to where you can buy affordable fruit and vegetables.

Steve used to weigh 15-and-a-half stone, but lost four and a half stone and has now managed to keep trim for over a decade using the tips and skills he will be sharing with you.

Steve said: “I am a self proclaimed former fat person, but I lost weight about 15 years ago. I tried every diet going while I was trying to lose weight, but then I realised it’s not about diet, it’s about the head.

“People know what they need to eat to lose weight and be healthy, what they struggle with is getting in the right mindset to do that. I want to help people to find that

mindset.”

Steve has featured on many TV programmes, including Sky’s Fat Families and ITV’s This Morning, offering people his help.

He said: “I am known for being brutally honest, I will use the word fat. As a former fat person, I do understand how people feel so I am supportive, but I will also give tough love. I’ve heard every excuse in the cookbook for why people haven’t lost weight, from no time to exercise to blaming it on genes – I once said that myself.

“Obesity is now linked to so many health problems, from cancer, to heart disease, diabetes, and strokes, but I want everyone to know that their life is too valuable to be fat.

“This is about improving people’s confidence and self esteem, but also about saving lives.”

During the next six weeks, Steve will also post live videos via our Facebook page to offer readers further tips and also support anyone who is using his techniques.

He is asking people to commit to his six week programme, and also nominate themselves to become ‘Fatnosis’ role models and share their weight loss journey with readers.

He said: “I want as many people as possible to engage with me during these live videos and take part in this process. I want to know how people are doing so I can congratulate them if they are doing well or support them if they are struggling.

“This will be something different to what people have seen before; it’s a tough talking, no nonsense, no excuses approach – but it works.”

You could be our Fatnosis role model

We are looking for one of our readers to be the FATnosis role model for this paper.

Are you looking to lose weight over the coming months?

Is it for a special occasion or a holiday of a lifetime?

Do you have a particular health reason to shed the pounds?

Or is there fitness challenge you want to beat?

Let us know what is spurring you on and Steve will handpick a winner who he will personally help over the coming weeks.

Our FATnosis role model will get an exclusive one-to-one consultation with Steve along with 12 months full membership to his FATnosis Exclusive Academy for a year, including access to all his online MP3 products.

Send your stories (in no more than 250 words) to echo.news@jpimedia.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Friday, May 17.

Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to jpimedia.co.uk/competition