Glee (Garden, Leisure, Equipment Exhibition) – not the TV show – is the UK’s biggest garden and outdoor living trade show, showcasing new products for the gardening season to come.
Here are the best new tools for those with mobility problems:
iTip Handles: Winners of the Best New Product in Garden Tools and Machinery and the Best of British Award, these wheelbarrow handles remove the moment when the laden barrow is at mid-tipping point of balance when you need to change your grip from above to underneath.
Suitable for all types of barrows, trolleys, cement mixers and wheelchairs with a handle diameter between 24mm and 32mm and great for users with mobility or dexterity problems.
RRP £25, with complete wheelbarrows starting at £80. For more details, visit www.itiphandles.co.uk.
Ars Tools: The ARS Corporation in Japan has been manufacturing top-quality pruning tools since 1876 and they’re now available in the UK.
The range includes saws, pole saws, secateurs, telescopic pruners, shears, loppers plus products for fruit harvesting, floristry and handicrafts, plus a complete selection of spare parts.
The pruning shears/secateurs have a ’squeeze open’ locking system, easily operated for weaker wrists. The rotating grip moves with the fingers as each cut is made, reducing friction and preventing blisters and fatigue.
These are available in three sizes, starting price £48.48. For more details, visit www.sorbus-intl.co.uk/tools/ars-range.
Town & Country: The new Neoprene kneeler is a padded and comfortable pad which helps to make moving around the garden easier.
Made from durable polyester and extra soft, thick foam to provide maximum comfort and protection. RRP £14.99, for more details, visit www.townandco.com.
Wilkinson Sword: The new Ultralight Bypass Loppers are perfect if you don’t have much arm or upper body strength. It weights just 450g – 50 per cent lighter than a standard pair of loppers, RRP £27.99, for more details visit www.wilkinsonsword-tools.co.uk.
Hozelock: The Green Power Evolution Thermal Weeder, RRP £59 offers a chemical-free way of dealing with weeds, especially on driveways, paths and patios. It’s electrically powered with a 3-metre cable, delivering a thermal shock of 600°C to the weed, causing the plant’s cells to burst, destroying it within seconds.
Requiring no chemicals or gas canisters, just switch on and go – and it also has a barbecue lighting function, www.hozelock.com.
Burgon & Ball: Created for left-handed gardeners, these Left-Handed Bypass Secateurs – RHS Endorsed have fully hardened and tempered high carbon steel blades for lasting sharpness.
Robust alloy handles are covered in a comfortable, bright terracotta grip so you don’t lose them. A rubber cushion prevents jarring due to repeated use. Cuts up to 2.5cm diameter.
RRP £19.99, for details visit www.burgonandball.com.