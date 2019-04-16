Switzerland has just overturned a referendum held in 2016 (with the outcome being a razor-thin split of 50.8 to 49.2), the court deeming that voters had insufficient information at the original poll.

And is the country on fire for it? No. The Swiss, often pointed to as a bastion of a wealthy democracy, have referenda frequently, they know how democracy works and have the guts to admit it when it doesn’t.

So do we. The 2016 referendum is beyond any doubt now wholly marred by the misinformation and criminality that surrounded it. Proponents of that ref are not upholding democracy, they’re upholding criminality.

We survived the Second World War. We can survive referendum II.

Robin Tudge