Vote to make a difference in local elections

Like many Sunderland residents I voted to leave the EU in 2016, and like many Sunderland residents, I cannot claim to be pleased with how things are going in Westminster.

What does that mean for the local council elections in May?

Locally I am repulsed by a council that has increased my rates again while spending many thousands on councillors’ allowances, expenses and trips to China.

Our proud city has been dismantled by Labour incompetence.

My contempt for the Labour council means I cannot vote Labour next month.

But who can Brexiteers vote for? Not the Greens or the Liberals.

My heart says vote Ukip but my head says vote Conservative.

If I vote Ukip it is because I am disappointed in our Prime Minister, but I must do so in the knowledge that I risk splitting the anti Labour vote here in my ward.

I’ve decided to vote with my head and go with the Tories.

Getting Labour out in Sunderland is more important than expressing my anger at Mrs May.

What is the point when she is going to resign in June anyway?

I hope others will join me in recognising that our votes will make a difference to the local scene but not the national one.

This is not a situation I wanted to be in when I voted in 2016.

Mrs C Smith