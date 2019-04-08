The Labour Party is going against the people of Sunderland’s vote

Jeremy Corbyn said he would not have a second referendum.

Now he has changed his mind and has gone against the Labour voters. He also wants a General Election.

I do not know who he thinks he is and I do not know why he thinks he will win the election if we were to have one.

The three local MPs, J Elliott, S Hodgson, B Phillipson are also going against the people they are supposed to represent.

Sunderland people voted to leave the EU but they are ignoring who they are supposed to listen to, the voters. Out Means Out!

Also Mr Bignardi should get his facts right, less than half a million marched in London. Labour and SNP should stop playing party politics.

Laurence Hurst